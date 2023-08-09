CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.