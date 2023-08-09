Capital Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Capital Properties has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.67.
Capital Properties Company Profile
