Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QMCO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Quantum Trading Down 30.8 %

Quantum stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 200,848 shares of company stock worth $214,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 342,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

