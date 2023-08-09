LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $17.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.03 and its 200 day moving average is $216.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

