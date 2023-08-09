DNB Markets Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

