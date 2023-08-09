UBS Group Downgrades Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) to Neutral

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($224.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.42.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

