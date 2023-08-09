Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.69 EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

