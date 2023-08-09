Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.42.

PODD stock opened at $238.34 on Wednesday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $208.54 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average is $296.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 222.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

