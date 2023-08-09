Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$173.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Azenta Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Azenta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,250.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 249,802 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 71.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

