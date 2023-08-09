Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

