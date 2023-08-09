Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, analysts expect Americas Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

USAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

