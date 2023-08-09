Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 10th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 120,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

