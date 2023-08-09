TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.