DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech Price Performance

DMTK opened at $2.52 on Monday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Get DermTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of DermTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DermTech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DermTech by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.