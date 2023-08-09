Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Engie Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $15.86 on Monday. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.
About Engie
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.