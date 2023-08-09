Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Engie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $15.86 on Monday. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Get Engie alerts:

About Engie

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.