BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

