Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.72 on Monday. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

