Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

