Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Barclays

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $10.81 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $2,285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 42.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

