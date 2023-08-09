Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Fortrea Price Performance
Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.
Fortrea Company Profile
