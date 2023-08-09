Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

