Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

KRP opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

