Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. Corteva has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

