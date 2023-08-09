Raymond James Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $76.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NYSE XPO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. CWM LLC grew its position in XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

