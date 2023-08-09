PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.