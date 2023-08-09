MSCI Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.98 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $548.07 on Wednesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.59 and its 200-day moving average is $511.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.