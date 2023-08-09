Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$980.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $820.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $754.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.33. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $850.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.