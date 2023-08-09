Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$980.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
