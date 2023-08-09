The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $34.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

LSXMK opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

