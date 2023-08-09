TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY23 guidance to $24.94-25.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.94-$25.36 EPS.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $888.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $858.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $786.46.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,018 shares of company stock valued at $40,893,532. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $58,873,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.