Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS.

Danaos Stock Up 2.6 %

DAC stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Danaos

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $64,354,081.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

