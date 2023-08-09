Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $160,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 122.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

