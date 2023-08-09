AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 33.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

