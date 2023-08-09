AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.
AECOM Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.
