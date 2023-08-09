American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $156,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.