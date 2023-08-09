Matthew Friend Sells 5,545 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

