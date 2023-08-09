Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. Atkore updated its FY23 guidance to $18.90-$19.30 EPS.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 378.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.