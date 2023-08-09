Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.
Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.
In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
