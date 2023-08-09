Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.