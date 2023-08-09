Emma S. Battle Sells 1,272 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

