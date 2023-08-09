James G. Jones Sells 700 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Director James G. Jones sold 700 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $21,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

