First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

First Bank stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 281,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

