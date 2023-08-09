Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,720,713 shares in the company, valued at $125,240,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,346.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,240,515.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 312,600 shares of company stock worth $8,880,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

