PCB Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of PCB opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.68. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,384,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,704,912.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,093 shares of company stock worth $45,205. Insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

