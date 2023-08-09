SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

SouthState has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. SouthState has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $555.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $316,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SouthState by 2.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

