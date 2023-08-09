Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.
Provident Financial Services Stock Performance
NYSE:PFS opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
