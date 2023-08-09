Provident Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

