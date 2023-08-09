International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declares $0.63 Semi-Annual Dividend

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
IBOC opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
