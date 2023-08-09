International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declares $0.63 Semi-Annual Dividend

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

IBOC opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

