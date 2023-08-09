SmartFinancial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at SmartFinancial
In related news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.
