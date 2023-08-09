Parkland Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

TSE:PKI opened at C$36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.40. The stock has a market cap of C$6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$37.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

