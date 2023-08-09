Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Increased by Analyst

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 3.7 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.13%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $58,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $58,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,245,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

