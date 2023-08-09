Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $81,997. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

