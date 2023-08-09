Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TCN shares. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TCN opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $21,394,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

