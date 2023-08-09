Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agiliti

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $555,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,541. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.