Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $45,000.
Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
