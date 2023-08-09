TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.84.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Down 0.2 %

TFII opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.14.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.